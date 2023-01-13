Comerica Bank Has $5.27 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

