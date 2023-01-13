Comerica Bank Has $5.79 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

