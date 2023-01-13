Comerica Bank Has $6.20 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

