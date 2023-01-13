Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

CMA stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

