Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

