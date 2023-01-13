Comparing Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) and Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and Kellogg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Kellogg $14.18 billion 1.69 $1.49 billion $4.34 16.18

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forafric Global and Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Kellogg 4 4 1 0 1.67

Kellogg has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Kellogg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Volatility and Risk

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellogg has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% Kellogg 10.01% 31.96% 7.61%

Summary

Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

(Get Rating)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.