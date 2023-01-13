Comparing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% monday.com -36.15% -25.26% -17.39%

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 0 14 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Information Analysis and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

monday.com has a consensus price target of $167.13, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A monday.com $308.15 million 15.85 -$129.29 million ($3.73) -29.66

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Analysis beats monday.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

(Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.