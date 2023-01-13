Comparing Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.35 -$18.53 million $0.30 51.87 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sterling Check and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Her Imports on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

