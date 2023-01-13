Comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.41 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -0.86 Swvl $38.35 million 0.77 -$141.42 million N/A N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 4 1 0 2.20 Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 61.35%. Swvl has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,841.10%. Given Swvl’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swvl is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Volatility and Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swvl beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

