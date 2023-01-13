Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Up 0.6 %

CFF opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The stock has a market cap of C$62.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.