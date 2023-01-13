Conning Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.