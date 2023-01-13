Conning Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.