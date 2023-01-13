Conning Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.21 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

