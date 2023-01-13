Conning Inc. Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TROW opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $182.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

