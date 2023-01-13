Contrasting PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UC Asset alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 3.28% 9.48% 3.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UC Asset and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UC Asset has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 0.67 $10,000.00 N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $105.49 million 5.24 $3.45 million $0.09 135.56

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats UC Asset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

(Get Rating)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.