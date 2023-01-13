Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.