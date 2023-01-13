Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COUP opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.22. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $151.55.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
