Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Citigroup raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($53.76) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Covestro from €40.00 ($43.01) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.27.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

