Critical Analysis: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viper Energy Partners and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.89 $57.94 million $2.22 15.02 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viper Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.45% 6.79% 5.12% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

