Critical Contrast: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and Skillsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00 Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Skillsoft has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -5.47% -3.10% -2.77% Skillsoft -108.77% -5.96% -2.77%

Risk and Volatility

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Skillsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 1.88 $10.74 million ($0.14) -29.71 Skillsoft $567.39 million 0.57 -$96.07 million ($4.04) -0.48

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skillsoft beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

