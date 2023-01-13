CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.