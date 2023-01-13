CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

