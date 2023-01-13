Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

