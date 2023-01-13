Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Up 1.8 %

CURLF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.