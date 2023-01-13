Cwm LLC Has $460,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

