CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $184.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.