Czech National Bank Acquires New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $74.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

