Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 6,022 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $491.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.66. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $495.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

