Czech National Bank Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. Insiders own 28.80% of the company's stock.

ABC stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

