Czech National Bank Invests $2.21 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HBAN opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.