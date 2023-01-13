Czech National Bank Invests $2.75 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

