Czech National Bank Invests $3.02 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.62 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

