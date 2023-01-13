Czech National Bank Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $251.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $372.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

