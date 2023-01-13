Czech National Bank Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

