Czech National Bank Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPC opened at $168.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

