Czech National Bank Takes $2.22 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

