Czech National Bank Takes $2.64 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 105,721 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.