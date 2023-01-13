Czech National Bank Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

