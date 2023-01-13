Czech National Bank Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

WBD opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

