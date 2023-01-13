Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $238.77

Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.77 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.14), with a volume of 1016381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.40 ($3.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Darktrace Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.58.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Further Reading

