Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($50.00) to €41.50 ($44.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.66.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.