DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 71.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Performance

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

