Day & Ennis LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

