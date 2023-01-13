Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

DECK opened at $416.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $419.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.78 and a 200 day moving average of $339.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

