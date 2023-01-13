Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.94.
AZEK Stock Down 2.6 %
AZEK stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
