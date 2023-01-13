Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 370

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 350 to SEK 370 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Pareto Securities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.