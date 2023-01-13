Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $121.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $179.43.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.