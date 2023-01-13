Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $190.87.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

