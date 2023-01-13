Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($230.11) to €205.00 ($220.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.33.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.50 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.