Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($230.11) to €205.00 ($220.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.33.
Allianz Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
