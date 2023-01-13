Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target to €70.00

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of VTSCY opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

